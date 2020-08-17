New Delhi | Jagran News desk:

Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, 90, passed away on Monday in New Jersey, US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the death of a veteran classical singer, shared his grief with some memorable pictures and a heartwarming note.

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020

PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

President Ramnath Kovind wrote on classical singer’s demise, “Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs.”

Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020

Apart from PM, fraternity mourns death of the legendary vocalist, Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wrote, “RIP PANDIT JASRAJ JI. You hv left an institution for centuries to come in Hindustani classical music. Will be known as PANDIT JASRAJ SCHOOL OF MUSICViolin An inspiration for generations to internationalise our Hindustani spiritual music for good”.

Bollywood singer-music composer, Shankar Mahadevan paid tribute and wrote, “Devastated after hearing the news that Sangeet marthand pandit Jasraj has moved on to the next dimension . A big void in the world of Indian Classical music . His music will live on in this planet”.

Famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik also paid tribute to Pandit Jasraj, he wrote, “My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. #OmmShanti . I’m sharing one of my sand art of Guruji which I had created earlier.”

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of legendary Indian classical vocalist Padma Vibhushan #PanditJasraj Ji. His demise is a huge loss to the world of Indian classical music. #OmmShanti . I’m sharing one of my sand art of Guruji which I had created earlier . pic.twitter.com/rnqEhD9deg — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 17, 2020

Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji was an incredible artist who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice. His demise feels like a personal loss. He will remain in our hearts forever through his peerless creations. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 17, 2020

Posted By: Srishti Goel