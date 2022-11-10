‘Pandemic Stopped ‘Entertainment Mafia’ From Ruling, Content Is Becoming King’, Says ‘Mukhbir’ Star Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, who has been a veteran in the film industry and has worked in over 200 movies in different Indian languages, recently spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic helped the film industry and stopped the ‘cinema mafia’ from ruling the entertainment industry.

Prakash Raj, who was recently seen in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, will soon be seen in the thriller espionage series ‘Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy’. Talking about the same in an interview with Hindustan Times, the veteran actor said, “In the recent past also, we have been seeing many series or stories that are very slice of life. People are tired of the cacophony. And with the pandemic, people are connecting to more content.”

He added, “And when you see the fakeness is dying and the mafia is not able to convert, while there is a fair play for talent and content, it feels good. The content is becoming the king. To come out of this cacophony, this sort of effort matters.”

The ‘KGF’ star added, “Cinema is a language, the most recent human language. It was like a river and it flowed but people stopped it. They put conditions on it that you should show it only in theatres and began thinking writing was only about two-and-a-half hour stories.”

“Everybody had been stopping things like you can’t release it on TV first etc. But once the pandemic stopped this mafia, people had to go and this content came out,” read the interview by Hindustan Times.

Talking about the series ‘Mukhbir’, director Shivam Nair and Jayprasad Desai told ANI, “In India, we haven’t dabbled much in the genre of ‘Historical Fiction’. Mukhbir, set against the backdrop of the 1965 Indo-Pak war and inspired by true events tells a fictionalised story of an Indian spy whose information helped India win the war.”

“With the limbs of spy thriller, Mukhbir at its heart is a human drama. While the unfolding of the plot will keep the audience glued to their screens, the inherent dilemma of a man torn in between his duty and heart will move them deeply. We are proud to lead this show that is special to all of us involved and we hope that Mukhbir touches the hearts of the viewers and leaves an everlasting impact on them,” the director duo added.