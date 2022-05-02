New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Panchayat fans, it's time to rejoice! Makers of Panchayat on Monday announced the release date of the second part of the very popular Amazon series. Season two of Amazon Original Series "Panchayat" is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 20, the streamer announced on Monday.

The popular comedy-drama series, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, will feature actors Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, who also starred in season one. On Monday, Amazon Prime took to its official social media handle and announced the release date of the Panchayat season and shared a teaser of the same.

Amazon Prime sharing the post wrote, "intezaar hua khatam kyunki panchayat jald hogi aarambh! 🎬 #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20."

"Panchayat", which was released in 2020, followed the life of Abhishek (played by Kumar) an engineering graduate, who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options. According to a synopsis by the streamer, the returning season will take the audience "through the hilarious and tumultuous journey" of Abhishek.

Taking on from the first season, the series delves deeper into the equation between Pradhan, Vikas, Prahlad and Manju Devi along with Abhishek, who has now settled well into the life of Phulera.'Panchayat 2' promises to strike a chord with viewers and keep them entertained throughout.

The series strengthens the collaboration between Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF) post the success of "Panchayat" season one and "Hostel Daze".

Posted By: Ashita Singh