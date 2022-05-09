New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is over for all Panchayat fans. The trailer for season 2 of Panchayat is finally out. Season 1 of Panchayat won the hearts of many with its portrayal of rural India, which made the audience chuckle as well. Not only this, Panchayat season 1 was a popular part of the meme culture. A few days ago, Amazon Prime Video announced the release date of the series.

Sharing the trailer of Panchayat 2, Amazon Prime Video wrote on its official Instagram account, "ngl, lau-key excited to head back to Phulera once again. Catch #PanchayatOnPrime, new season May 20". The trailer also says, 'This summer, it's all about friends, who became family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Fans seem to love the trailer. One person wrote, "A series that took us to a different world, Entertainment at its peak". Meanwhile, another person commented, "waited 2 years for this and the trailer is worth it. died laughing at the end". Netizens also commented on the talent of TVF and wrote, "Nobody does it better- should be the tag line for TVF. TVF has its own brand of creation where purity, honesty, realistic and organic is their USP and Niche. We've got so used to it, not surprised at all, just excited. Good luck team."

Released in 2020, Panchayat showcases the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate, who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to a lack of better job options. Panchayat Season 2 will also highlight the love life of Abhishek as he prepares for the exam to leave the village. Moreover, it will also showcase the closer relationship between all the characters.

Panchayat 2 is the collaboration between Prime Video and The Viral Fever (TVF). They have also collaborated before for the web series Hostel Daze. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat 2 stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta, who also starred in season one. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 20.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav