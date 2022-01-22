New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari raised eyebrows after they were snapped exiting a restaurant on Friday. The duo stepped out of a restaurant together but soon parted ways as shutterbugs clicked them coming. However, later they were spotted leaving the venue in the same car, Ibrahim was seen blushing while Palak hid her face with her hands.

Ibrahim was seen donning a black t-shirt and dark grey denim teamed with a brown jacket and white sneakers, while Palak looked gorgeous in a red camisole top paired with ripped blue denim and sneakers.

Here have a look:

As soon as their pics and videos went viral on the internet, netizens dropped hilarious comments. Taking to Viral Bhayani's post, a user dropped a comment for Ibrahim, "Ab kareena advice degi.. never date her" others questioned Palak's actions on hiding her face. One of the users wrote," Areyy yarr....if he had met her as a casual friend ??but palak's reaction is so extra here.... even if it's a casual friendship.... palak u made it look weird...try to be normal like #ibhrahimalikhan"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak Tiwari hit the headlines for her music video, 'Bijlee Bijlee' with Harrdy Sandhu. Not just this, during her recent visit to Salman Khan's popular show Bigg Boss 15, the superstar revealed that she was the assistant director for his recent release Antim: The Final Truth. The star-kid will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, is currently assisting Karan Johar as an assistant director for his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, while Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv