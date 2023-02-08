Pakistan's Controversial Film And Official Entry To Oscars 'Joyland' To Release In India | Deets Inside

After facing backlash in its home country Pakistan, 'Joyland' is all set to release globally including in India. The movie revolves around a romantic affair between a married man and a transgender woman. It was also the first Pakistani film to get shortlisted for the Oscars. Joyland was shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film honour.

Announcing the release date, the official Instagram page of Joyland wrote, "We're so excited to share Joyland with audiences all around the world! Catch Joyland in theatres in Spain, the UK, Switzerland, India, BeNeLux and Eastern Europe."

In India, the movie will release on March 10, 2023, in PVR theatres.

According to a press release, ‘Joyland’ revolves around “a patriarchal family, who wants a baby boy to take their family line forward. Things take an interesting turn when the family's youngest son, the protagonist, secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.”

Joyland also became the first film from Pakistan to be selected for the Cannes Film Festival. It won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cancelled the film’s theatrical release certificate and declared ‘Joyland’ as “uncertified” after receiving complaints that it contains “highly objectionable material which does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ’decency and morality; as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979”.

It is written and directed by Saim Sadiq and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Sabiha Sumar, and Lauren Mann.

The movie stars Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo and Alina Khan alongside Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer in pivotal roles.