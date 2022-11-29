Mann Bharrya With A Twist: Pakistani Man Croons B Praak's Hit Song In Viral Video | Watch

Popular Punjabi song Mann Bharya is one of the most loved songs from B Praak's Mann Bharrya album. The emotional song is once again garnering much attention after artist Mudasir Aashi Khan from Pakistan once again crooned it, but with a twist. The video has been doing rounds on social media in which the Mudasir could be seen singing Mann Bharya and netizens are liking it to the fullest, as evident from their reaction.

The singer posted a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "his song is orignally sung by @bpraak But these line are additionally written by my self.. Youtube channel Name "Aashi records" #tiktok #viral #people #public #publicfigure #bollywood #punjabi #aashikians records." Watch the vieo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudasir Aashi Khan (@aashi_records)

Praising the artist for singing Mann Bharrya, an Instagram user wrote, "Big fan of your voice mesmerising god bless sending love," another one commented, "Mashaallah mashaallah those words those lines mera pyaar samajna Ave have my heart, while a netizen also wrote, "bsolutely effortlessly sung, feels like u were meant to sing this. Superb brother." An Instagram user commented, "So much love and respect...your voice is so soulful..so pure..keep on spreading magic," while others dropped hearts to the post.

B Praak rose to fame after he crooned Mann Bharrya. The popular song had its remake in Hindi in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer film Shershah. The song has been written by Jaani and music has been composed by B Praak.

