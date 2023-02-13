Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan Launches New Clothing Line 'M BY Mahira', Dedicates First Collection To Her Nani | Watch

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's fondness for white outfits has now inspired a new business! The Raees actress launched her own apparel collection, 'M By Mahira', on Sunday.

According to the winsome beauty, 'M By Mahira' would include all-white clothing, which she reportedly adores. Ahead of the debut of her clothing line, Mahira remarked, "If I had to wear one thing for the rest of my life, I would choose a white kurta shalwar."

Razia, the first collection, is a tribute to her late grandmother. "The scent of fresh Nargis by her bedside. A plethora of books filled her shelves and fed her soul. The sound of her bangles, sometimes gentle, always sweet," an Instagram post shared. "For our first collection, Mahira Khan draws inspiration from her late Nani, Razia."

A Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune, quoted the actress as saying, "I was very close to my nani and was always deeply inspired by her timeless poise, grace and elegance."

Mahira has grown as an artist over time and this is reflected in her fashion choices. She looks stunning in every outfit she wears with ease, but her affection for white clothing never changes!

The Bin Roye alumna is frequently seen wearing white kurtas paired with her favourite bangles and khussas. Her understated style was also evident in her latest project. At one point, she said, "No points for guessing that I love my white shalwar kameez. Points for guessing how many I have that I wear on a loop!"

On the work front, Mahira's most recent role was in Bilal Lashari's film The Legend of Maula Jatt which went on to become Pakistan’s highest-grossing film. Released worldwide on October 13, the film also stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, and Humaima Malik and is the remake of the 1979 film Maula Jatt. According to a report in Deadline, the period action drama earned more than PKR 50 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, Mahira will next appear in the movie Neelofar alongside Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan.

Talking about her friendships with India stars, Mahira had told Variety last year that she still maintains friendly relationships with people in India and stays in touch with some of them. Calling artists "easy and soft targets" she shared, "Because we're artists, and we're connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other. So, we're trying to look out for each other, more than anything.

"Even now, we are so careful with what we write on social media. It's not that we don't talk to each other. It's not that we don't wish each other on our birthdays. It's not that we don't meet each other in different countries. It's not that – it's just that we are actually not just protecting ourselves but protecting each other."