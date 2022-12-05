Pakistani Actress Armina Rana Khan Trolled For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot, Netizens Say ‘This Is Against Islam'

Pakistani actress Armina Rana Khan saw herself embroiled in a controversy after posting pictures from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram. The diva took to the social media platform on Sunday to clapback at trollers for saying ‘shame on you’ to her.

Taking to her Instagram account, Armina Rana Khan posted pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “Easily the BIGGEST, most rewarding project of my life. Fesl, @feslkhan, and I, are grateful to the Almighty for this beautiful gift.” The Pakistani star also shared pictures with her husband on social media. Take a look:

Soon after, social media users started brutally trolling the actor for posting pictures from her photoshoot and said that ‘this is against Islam’. Armina Khan took to her Instagram story to share screenshots from her direct messages and wrote, “MY SPACE, not yours. If I haven’t triggered you religious fanatics enough yet, watch this space.”

“Boss, tell me one thing — when you see a pregnant woman on the streets, do you attach ghoray walay blinkers[horse blinders] or do you avert your eyes? I doubt you do either. When you have such a low mentality, your gaze follows suit,” read Armina’s Instagram story.

Armina Khan restricted the comments section from her photoshoot images and took to her Instagram story to also share the positive messages that she has been receiving. “Rarely, came across a positive person like you Best wishes and alot of prayers Started following you after this photo shoot, such a positive and beautiful soul.” To this, Armina replied, “Reading and catching up on all your beautiful messages. Thank you all so much for your support and love. As always.”

Another message read, “Honestly the jokes, the hate and everything aside, you look so effing beautiful,” to which Armina replied, “Thank you my love, means a lot.”

