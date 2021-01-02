The ancestral homes of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Pakistan's Peshawar are set to be turned into Museums by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Archeological Department as the provincial government has approved the release of Rs 2.35 crore for the purchases of the two residences.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ancestral homes of legendary Bollywood actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Pakistan's Peshawar are set to be turned into museums by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Archeological Department as the provincial government has approved the release of Rs 2.35 crore for the purchases of the two residences.

The price of Kumar's four marla house has been set at Rs 80.69 lakh, while that of Kapoor's six marla house has been set for Rs 1.50 crore, according to a report by news agency PTI. The two legendary actors were born and raised in these hours in their early days prior to India's partition.

Both the houses had been declared national heritage in 2014 by the then Navaz Sharif government. However, the owners of these houses made several attempts in the past to demolish them for the construction of commercial plaza. Keeping in view of their historic importance, the archaeology department stopped such moves and sent a formal request to the provincial government to release Rs 2 crore for the purchase of these buildings.

KP's Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has formally approved the proposal, allowing the authorities concerned to purchase the ancestral Havelis at a rate determined by the KP Communication and Works Department a few weeks back. Both the houses will now be converted into museums by the Archeological Department.

Kapoor is regarded as one of the most influential actors and filmmakers in the Indian cinema and his works were admired by audiences worldwide, especially in former Soviet Union, China, and Africa. For his diverse body of works, Kapoor received several accolades in the lifetime, including three National Film awards, 11 filmfare awards.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja