Pak Actress Ayesha Omar Reacts To Fan's Question On Marrying Shoaib Malik; Here's What She Said

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza recently made headlines after their divorce rumors were reported. However, the entry of Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar's name has suddenly made speculations and has grabbed the headlines again where the extreme closeness between the cricketer and the actress has been released as their old intimate photoshoot images have resurfaced and have taken over the internet.

Although the actress earlier never made any comment on this accusation, however, recently Ayesha Omar responded to one of her fans on Instagram and stated, "Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un kee shadi hoe we hai aur woh apnee biwi kay saath bohat khush hai. Main donon Shoaib aur sania kee bohat respect kartee hoon. Shoaib aur mein achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkhwa hai. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain Duniya mein logon kay."

No official announcement regarding the duo's divorce has been made yet, however, Sania Mirza recently updated a cryptic caption on her Instagram stories where she posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest day." followed by tagging her son Izhaan.

Though, if the reports are to be believed, then the Pakistani cricketer may happen to have an extra-marital affair with Ayesha Omar. Recently, the duo's old photoshoot images resurfaced on the internet where Shoaib and Ayesha can be seen in a swimming pool brewing the dating rumors to go viral.

While the couple is keeping their distance from the media and rumors, the duo is reported to part ways and is awaiting the legal paperwork process to get done with. However, according to various Pakistani news outlets the ideal reason behind the separation is stated to be the closeness of Shoaib Malik with Ayesha Omar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

On the other hand, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are also gearing up for their upcoming show titled, 'The Mirza Malik Show.' The pair announced the show earlier this month where the program will air on a Pakistani channel named Urduflix. The duo also revealed the poster of the show shared by the channel on their Instagram handles.