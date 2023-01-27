Pak Actor Slams Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' For Misrepresentation Of Pakistanis

Popular Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui recently took to Instagram to express his opinion on the 'misrepresentation' of Pakistanis in Bollywood films. Following Mission Majnu's controversial portrayal of people from the other side of the border, Adnan, who was featured in the Hindi movie Mom alongside Sridevi and Sajal Ali, suggested that filmmakers in India should hire better researchers and do their homework more thoroughly in the future.

In the post, Adnan expressed his dissatisfaction with the film Mission Majnu, in which Sidharth Malhotra stars as an Indian spy in Pakistan set in the 1970s, and asked them to use their money to hire good researchers to do the necessary homework. He wrote: "How much misrepresentation is too much misrepresentation? Bollywood has the answer. I mean come on, yaar (friend) with all the money you have, hire some good researchers to do homework on us," next to a photo of a person showing a thumbs-down sign.

Adnan slammed Mission Majnu over the look of the characters in the film, further writing, "Allow me to help. Make sure to take notes — no, we don't wear skull caps, surma (kohl), tawiz (an amulet or locket worn for good luck and protection, common in South Asia); no, we don’t ask janab (sir) about their mijaz (mood); no, we don't go around throwing adaab (greeting in Urdu)."

Have a look at his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

He further wrote, "There's so much in Mission Majnu that’s distasteful and factually incorrect. The hero’s saviour complex would've accentuated more if the villain was shown at par. A weak antagonist embellishes even weaker protagonist. Poor story, poorer execution, poorest research. Next time, come and visit us. We are good hosts. Will show you how we look like, dress up and live."

During a recent interview, Siddharth Malhotra had addressed the concerns of some people who felt that Mission Majnu may portray Pakistani culture in a stereotypical way. He was asked if his character in the film reinforces these stereotypes and he answered, "We have consciously made an effort in the writing that it is never to take on a particular community..."

Mission Majnu, a spy-thriller starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, released on Netflix on January 20.