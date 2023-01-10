Pak Actor Sadia Khan Calls Dating Rumours With Aryan Khan 'baseless', Says 'Am Not The Only One Who Took Picture With Him'

Pakistani star Sadia Khan recently denied dating Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. A photo of Aryan and Sadia posing at a party in Dubai on New Year's Eve had gone viral. However, in a recent interview, Sadia cleared the air by calling her romance rumours with Aryan as "baseless." She even went on to praise Aryan by describing him as "sweet and well-mannered."

Sadia, who is also a model, had recently posted a picture with Aryan on her Instagram Stories. "Throwback to New Year's Eve," she captioned it as. In the photo, Sadia was seen wearing a black dress and a black overcoat, while Aryan Khan donned a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, and a white jacket. Aryan recently went to a party in Dubai with his sister Suhana Khan before the new year.

Apart from relationship rumours with Sadia, several images have also sparked speculation about Aryan and actress Nora Fatehi dating. Sadia commented on it lately and said, " It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news." She disclosed that the two had connected at a New Year's Eve party where they conversed and took selfies alongside other partygoers.

"This doesn't mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow, I am the one whose picture is floating around," she said.

She further added, "I deny all the rumours as baseless and I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect!"

On the work front, Aryan had announced last year that he finished writing the screenplay for his debut project which is a web series. According to the production company Red Chillies Entertainment, he will also direct it and it will go on floors this year.

Aryan had Instagrammed a photo of the script with the caption, "Wrapped with the writing... can't wait to say action." Besides films, Aryan also has business ventures. announcing the same on Instagram. He also recently announced a new luxury lifestyle brand, D'Yavol. The first offering of his venture is premium vodka.