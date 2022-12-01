Pak Actor Adnan Siddiqui Dubs 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix As 'Horrible Rendition' Of Nazia Hasan's Classic

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recently taken a dig at the recreated version of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' starring Malaika Arora and Ayushmann Khurrana. The original song was sung by Pakistani pop star Nazia Hassan for the Bollywood film 'Qurbani', released in 1980. The new song is from the upcoming film of Ayushmann Khurrana titled, 'An Action Man.'

The recreated version of 'Aap Jaisa Koi' has been sung by Zahrah S Khan and Altamash Faridi, whereas the recreated music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The original song was sung by the late Pakistani singer Nazia Hasan, and it was composed by British Indian music producer Bhiddu.

Soon after the release of the song, it immediately went viral receiving mixed reviews from the public. Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui did not seem impressed as he wrote on his Twitter handle, "Is there something in the air that the world has suddenly developed a penchant for ruining perfect classics? Even re-creation requires talent. Nazia Hassan must be turning in her grave. #AapJaisaKoi nahi"



Several fans agreed with the actor and quoted, "This pathetic rendition of an immortal classic number by the late stunning Nazia Hassan ji is atrocious..!” Another said, “They just completely ruined it.” A third added, “What is with Bollywood ruining our classics?”

Many fans also criticised the new track, with one user commenting, "Just shows people lack initiative and lack skill knowledge in writing. It's easier to copy others' fine tunes and music. Lack of creativity."

However, the song gained mixed responses as several fans appreciated the efforts. One individual wrote on the T-series' YouTube Channel, "The artists are so beautiful, the video is amazing."

'Aap Jaisa Koi' song was from the 1980s film 'Qurbani' which was directed and produced by Feroz Khan. He also starred in the film alongside Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Shakti Kapoor, Kadar Khan, and several others. The original song featured Firoz Khan, Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna. The film initially got recognition because of its disco songs including 'Aap Jaisa Koi' and 'Laila O Laila.'

Talking about the recreated version of the song, it features from the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky action thriller titled, 'An Action Man.' Directed by Anirukh Iyer, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. Besides this, Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen opposite Ananya Pandey in the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'. Set to hit the screen in June 2023, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.