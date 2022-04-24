New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan is loved by many. He is not just adored by his fans, but he is also the favourite person of many celebrities in Bollywood. As today is Varun Dhawan's birthday, many B-town celebrities have wished him on his special day. But Karan Johar's unique message for Varun grabbed everyone's attention. Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year in 2012.

Sharing an adorable picture with Varun Dhawan, Karan wrote in the caption, "Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo. Tum jeeyo hazaron saal, Box office pe machao Bawaal, Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada, Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda, Dil ke bade ho tum, Bhediya jungle ke, I love you mere student now and everyday! One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo !".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Farah Khan hilariously commented, "Anu malik has strict competition!! happy birthday @varundvn". Varun Dhawan also seems to be loving this cute gesture of Karan. He replied, "Karan" with many red hearts emoticons.

In another post, the team of Jug Jugg Jeeyo gave their best wishes to Varun on his birthday. Karan shared this heartwarming video on his page. In the caption, he wrote, "Wishing you a very very happy birthday @varundvn! You’re the soul & energy of every room you walk into…and you’re the same in my life too! Success, health and lots & lots of love to you - from the entire #JugJuggJeeyo team! Love you lots". In the video, we can see the star cast of the movie including Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul. The director of the film Raj Mehta also wished for Varun. Everyone said 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' to Varun at the end of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Posted By: Simran Srivastav