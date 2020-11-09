New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a tragic incident, popular comedian Rajeev Nigam's son Devraj Nigam died on Sunday, November 8, 2020, the day when the comedian celebrates his birthday. The Har Shaakh Par Ullu Betha Hai actor's son took his last breath in Lokhandwala Andheri West, Mumbai. Rajeev shared the news on his social media handle and penned down an emotional note in the memory of his son.

What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai.... Posted by Rajeev Nigam on Sunday, November 8, 2020

While sharing a picture with his son, comedian Rajeev Nigam wrote, "What a surprise birthday gift... mera beta devraj aaj mujhe chod ke chala gaya.. bina birthday cake kaate... pagle aisa gift koi deta hai (My son Devraj left for his heavenly abode today, without cutting my birthday cake. Who gives such a gift?)."

According to a report published in Times Now, a journalist shared the health status of Rajeev's son in 2018 reporting that his son's condition got worsened and went into a coma. The journalist wrote, "Rajeev's life took a drastic turn after his son went into a coma. He completed the shoot of Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai with difficulty during those days. He even decided to put his successful career on the backburner and focus on his family and hence, he returned to his hometown to take care of his son."

Rajeev himself had shared that a post to inform his fans about the health status of his son. He informed that his son was put on a ventilator and doctors gave no green signal about his recovery. Although, he didn't give any other update about his son's health in the last two years. After battling a coma for two years, Devraj took his last breath on November 8, 2020. Reportedly, Rajeev had lost his father 3 months ago in Kanpur.

