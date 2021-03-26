New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanya Malhotra's starrer Pagglait has released on Netflix. The film, helmed by Umesh Bist, narrates the story of a woman who gets a widow soon after her marriage. The film will take you on a journey on how she strives to make her own decisions and live her own life as an independent woman.

Now, as the film is out, netizens and the critics are lauding the actress for her prolific acting skills in the film. Not just this, they are lauding the storyline, which showcases the woman not weeping over her husband's death, rather, coming out as a strong woman. In short, the film is being lauded for breaking the image of a widow in society.

Netizens flooded Twitter with appreciating tweets for both Sanya and the director. One of the users wrote, "Just watched #Pagglait Loved the movie..@sanyamalhotra07 was so so brilliant in the movie And the dialogue- " jab ladki log to akal aati hai toh sab unhe pagglait hi bolte hai" "Or dikhao sabko padman" was also so funny"

Whereas another user wrote, "#Pagglait is such an refreshing and awesome watch! Loved it!"

Here have a look at the reactions:

 

Meanwhile, even the music of the film is being appreciated widely. Netizens lauded Arjit Singh and are listening to all his songs from Pagglait on loop. Not just this, even the side actors such as Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Tailang and Meghna Malik, among others, are receiving immense applaud from the netizens.

The comedy-drama is helmed and written by Umesh Bist, while produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Achin Jain and Gunmeet Monga under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

