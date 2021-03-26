Pagglait Twitter Review: Twitterati and the critics are lauding Sanya Malhotra for her prolific acting skills in the film. Even Arijit Singh's soulful voice is grabbing eyeballs

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanya Malhotra's starrer Pagglait has released on Netflix. The film, helmed by Umesh Bist, narrates the story of a woman who gets a widow soon after her marriage. The film will take you on a journey on how she strives to make her own decisions and live her own life as an independent woman.

Now, as the film is out, netizens and the critics are lauding the actress for her prolific acting skills in the film. Not just this, they are lauding the storyline, which showcases the woman not weeping over her husband's death, rather, coming out as a strong woman. In short, the film is being lauded for breaking the image of a widow in society.

Netizens flooded Twitter with appreciating tweets for both Sanya and the director. One of the users wrote, "Just watched #Pagglait Loved the movie..@sanyamalhotra07 was so so brilliant in the movie And the dialogue- " jab ladki log to akal aati hai toh sab unhe pagglait hi bolte hai" "Or dikhao sabko padman" was also so funny"

Whereas another user wrote, "#Pagglait is such an refreshing and awesome watch! Loved it!"

Here have a look at the reactions:

#Pagglait is such an refreshing and awesome watch! Loved it! — Bhakti (@nine__charlie) March 26, 2021

It is nuanced and has right amount of everything! — Bhakti (@nine__charlie) March 26, 2021

Wow! A total of 24 tracks in #Pagglait composed by #ArijitSingh Such a legend! Feels surreal to have an original album in this era of irritating remakes @sanyamalhotra07 looks promising, looking forward to this one! — Shubham Pandey (@ShuPan1994) March 26, 2021

Just watched #Pagglait

Loved the movie..@sanyamalhotra07 was so so brilliant in the movie

And the dialogue- " jab ladki log to akal aati hai toh sab unhe pagglait hi bolte hai"

" Or dikhao sabko padman" was also so funny 😂😂 — Naina (@Naina_kaapoor) March 26, 2021

#ArijitSingh has made phenomenal compositions for #Netflix's upcoming film, #Pagglait. He is surely a true artist and he has proved his versatility with sheer talent and panache. A fantastic singer and now an amazing music composer. @Atmojoarjalojo thank you for this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/GEeCjLrYcG — Sangeet (@Tweetheart585) March 23, 2021

Pagglait getting good reviews makes me so happy! I am so thrilled by Sanya Malhotra's success. pic.twitter.com/KeJJJdwhmY — Being Second (@vedant123) March 26, 2021

Can you remember the last time when you listened to an Hindi fim album

• which had 24 songs and music pieces

• which had 80% songs in female voice

• which was released independently not on any music label.



If not then stream #Pagglait album by Arijithttps://t.co/VXUBKJ4kpJ — Ashwani (@itsash_10) March 15, 2021

Story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo modern small-town India... #SanyaMalhotra's #Pagglait premieres on @NetflixIndia on 26th March... Written & directed by Umesh Bist! pic.twitter.com/XGqij05V0j — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, even the music of the film is being appreciated widely. Netizens lauded Arjit Singh and are listening to all his songs from Pagglait on loop. Not just this, even the side actors such as Shruti Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Tailang and Meghna Malik, among others, are receiving immense applaud from the netizens.

The comedy-drama is helmed and written by Umesh Bist, while produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Achin Jain and Gunmeet Monga under the banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment.

