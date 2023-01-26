  • News
  • Entertainment

Padma Awards 2023: RRR Music Composer MM Keeravani Awarded Padma Shri, Says ‘I Am Honored’

'RRR' music composer MM Keeravani will be confer with the Padma Shri Award, the fourth-highest civilian award of India.

By Piyali Bhadra
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 10:17 AM IST
Minute Read
Padma Awards 2023: RRR Music Composer MM Keeravani Awarded Padma Shri, Says ‘I Am Honored’
MM Keeravani honored by Padma Shri Award (Image Credits:@vamsikaka/Twitter)

Veteran music composer MM Keeravani has been in the limelight since his iconic win at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 for 'RRR's famous win for 'Naatu Naatu' song. Now, MM Keeravani is achieving another milestone in his career as he will be facilitated with the fourth highest civilian award of India, Padma Shri.

The celebrated composer, who is overwhelmed after receiving the fourth highest civilian award in the country, expressed his gratitude and reacted to the great honor he is bestowed by the government of India.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, MM Keeravani wrote, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."

Soon the Telugu cinema audience and film industry fraternities are showering love and congratulating the musician with messages and reposts on his social media posts.

Every year, the Padma Shri Awards names are released on the special occasion of Republic Day. MM Keeravani will be joined by many popular faces from the entertainment world including Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, Tabla player Zakir Hussain, Singer Vani Jayaram, Singer Suman Kalyanpur, and many more.

Also Read
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Off To A Monstrous Start At..
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Off To A Monstrous Start At..

MM Keeravani has recently won the Golden Globes award for Best Original Song 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The song has also earned an Oscar nomination.

'Naatu Naatu' electrifying song featured the leads of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR. 'RRR' was released on March 25, 2022 and also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in prominent roles. 

Also Read
Mammootty REVEALS The Title Of His Next Investigative Thriller, Shares An..
Mammootty REVEALS The Title Of His Next Investigative Thriller, Shares An..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.