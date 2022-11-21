Padavettu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nivin Polly-Liju Krishna’s Malayalam Action Film

Mollywood star Nivin Polly’s latest theatrical release ‘Padavettu’ is gearing up for its OTT release this week. Helmed by Liju Krishna, the film released in cinemas on October 21, 2022.

A political action-thriller film, ‘Padavettu’ also stars Aditi Balan, Shine Tom Chacko, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Manoj Omen, Kainakary Thankaraj, and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles. The film’s digital rights have reportedly been bought by Netflix.

‘Padavettu’ has locked its release date as well. Reportedly, the film will stream on Netflix exclusively from November 25, 2022. ‘Padavettu’ will be making its digital debut alongside Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Chup: The Revenge Of The Artist’ on the same date.

Nivin Pauly called the film one about “hope, resurgence and courage”. In a press statement, the ‘Premam’ star said, “I am sure the film will be received with a lot of love by the audience. This is a political drama, but it is also about the thread of humanity that connects us all. It also brings to the fore, the triumph of the human spirit in the face of great oppression. The film may be set in North Kerala, but its theme has a universality that makes it relatable at multiple levels.”

Co-producer Wayne called the film and its casting brilliant and said, “Nivin Pauly’s performance in the film must be seen to be believed and Shine Tom Chacko, Aditi and the rest of the cast is brilliant as well.”

‘Padavettu’ will be clashing on OTT with Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Chup: The Revenge Of An Artist’. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Shreya Dhanwanthary and has been written and directed by R. Balki.

According to the official synopsis of the film, “‘Padavettu’ portrays the relentless pursuit of the layman, the oppressed section of society who is in a constant struggle and fight to reclaim their identity and rightful place in the world.”