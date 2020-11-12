New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Noted actor Asif Basra was found dead at a private complex in Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. The police and forensic team have reached the spot and investigating the circumstances under which died.

"Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter," SSP Kangra, Vimukt Ranjan was quoted as saying by ANI.

A popular character artist, Basra was known for his roles in films like Jab We Met, Kai Po Che, Parzania, Ek Villain. Most recently known for his role in the thriller series Paatal Lok and Hostages.  He was also part of the Hollywood flick Outsource. Basra was also associated with several plays in India and abroad, performing in English, Hindi and Urdu theatre productions. Basra's colleagues from film industry, film critics and netizens expressed shock over the untimely death of the actor.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media to tweet, "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad."

Born in Maharashtra's Amravati in 1967, Basra had moved to Mumbai in 1989 to pursue his acting career.

