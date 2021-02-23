Well, this is not the first time when Kapil is making headlines for hurling abuses and his anger issues. Earlier, he also fought with actor Sunil Grover and it is reported that he even threw a shoe at him.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Comedian Kapil Sharma is once again hitting the headlines for his temper issues. On Monday, the comedian was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a wheelchair, and the shutterbugs hounded him for photos while he was exiting with the help of an attendant who was pushing his wheelchair.

Kapil was heard hurling abuses at the shutterbugs and he even accused them of misbehaving with him. Several videos of the comedian are now doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Kapil was heard saying, "Hato peeche sare tum log, badtameejiya Karte ho tum log.."

One of the members from Kapil Sharma's team was seen urging the shutterbugs to delete the video. To which, one of the paps said, "we will not delete the video, he insulted us and called us idiots."

Well, this is not the first time when Kapil is making headlines for hurling abuses and his anger issues. Earlier, he also fought with actor Sunil Grover and it is reported that he even threw a shoe at him.

Recently, On February 1, Kapil and his wife Gini Chatrath welcomed their second child. He shared the good news with his fans on social media. He wrote, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all Ginni n Kapil #gratitude.”

On the work front, Kapil has taken a small break from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and he has promised his fans that he will return soon with a brand new season. He has several upcoming projects in his kitty including Sony LIV's Dadi ki Shadi. He will also be seen in a Netflix project.

