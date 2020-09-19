In the video message, she said, ‘its been two days now since I was out of quarantine. And look at me, I am all smiles”.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who also owns the Kings XI Punjab team, flew to Dubai for Indian Premier League (IPL) over a week ago from Los Angeles and was quarantined for seven days, in line with the standard protocols set by the IPL governing council.

Now, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress has announced that she is out of quarantine and is all set to attend the matches of the cash-rich Indian T20 league starting from Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Preity Zinta shared a video message and captioned it with, "How is everyone doing ? I’m doing great now that I’m out of Quarantine Shot this video late last night. It pretty much sums up how I feel. A lot of rules and restrictions inside the bio bubble but all for our safety so a big thank you to the BCCI, KXIP management and to everyone at the Sofitel The Palm Dubai for taking so much care to keep us all safe during this IPL #Ipl2020 #PzIplDiaries #BTS #Ting”.

In the video message, she said, ‘its been two days now since I was out of quarantine. And look at me, I am all smiles”.

Check the video here:

Preity also talked about her Bluetooth tracker and said, "This is a Bluetooth tracker, that keeps track of where I am going because being part of the bio-bubble, there are just certain places in the hotel I can go to. Of course, we can go to the stadium. I cannot meet anybody outside the bubble. I cannot order food from anywhere. So there are a lot of things and a lot of thoughts that have been put in to make us safe."

However, when Preity was quarantined she had four COVID-19 tests and was found negative in all. The Indian Premier League match will take off today between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The Veer-Zaara star's team Kings XI Punjab will play kits first match on September 20.

What is Bio-Bubble?

The bio-bubble is an environment in which the person needs to cut off from the outer world and has to remain in a specified area. Those who engaged in the tournament, including the players, support staff and match officials will be limited only to a few places. The point is to minimize the risk of contracting the infection through limited contact from the outside world.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma