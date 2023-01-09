'Ours Is Different Agency': Adivi Sesh On 'Goodachari 2' After CBFC Removed RAW from 'Pathaan'

Actor Adivi Sesh has said that the sequel of his Telugu hit film Goodachari has no reference to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of the government, which has been reportedly removed from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming flick Pathaan.

According to an unverified censor certificate circulating online, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had requested that the producers substitute all references to RAW in Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on January 25.

During a special event for Goodachari 2 announcement, when asked if the makers of the upcoming flick would be mindful of using the name of the agency after what happened with Pathaan, Sesh said, "Our agency (in the film) is Trinetra, not RAW… Context matters. I don’t know the context in which it was used in Pathaan. But ours is a different agency."

Sesh was in the city to launch a pre-vision video of Goodachari 2. The visual unit gave the audience a sneak peek into the film’s slick world. He was joined by producers TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal and director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi at the event.

Bollywood espionage thrillers, according to Sesh, are often either realistic, like Raazi with Alia Bhatt, or extravagant spectacles, like Pathaan or War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. But "something else" is the Goodachari series.

"It is a decorated reality. It's also very edgy. The standard of it is not so much about making it more commercial but more cool. Style is the way you're captured, whether you walk in slow motion or normal. This is not a song-dance series. It's edgy, cool and all of it is rooted in reality. It's a very stylistic take on India and what he (my character) wants to do for the country," he said.

The actor claimed that the crew intended to premiere the teaser clip in Mumbai to emphasise how "Indian films" have also always been produced in Telugu cinema. "We have always been making Indian films, but in Hyderabad not in Mumbai. So we thought why not get our Indian films here. It was important for us to launch it at a place where people will get to know that even we make Indian films," he continued.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Supriya Yarlagadda, among others, Goodachari released in 2018 and was a blockbuster.