New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh recently collaborated with south superstar Mahesh Babu for the first time and that too for an advertisement. Now, a picture of both the superstars from their sets are doing round on the internet and Ranveer too shared a Behind The Scene photo from the set of Thumbs Up and fans are going gaga over it. However, he not only shared the picture but also penned a note for the Telugu superstar, and from that, it is clear he too is simping over Mahesh Babu and we are with him.

In the photos, Ranveer and Mahesh are seen in a muddy shirt and jacket and they both are looking dashing in the rustic avatar. For the unversed, both the superstars recently shot the ad together for Thumbs Up, and in that they were playing Formula 1 race drivers in the ad.

Ranveer was donning the muddy clothes and on the other hand, Mahesh Babu was just simply giving the rustic look and he just nailed it the right way. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared the picture and wrote, "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu."

In the picture, both of them are looking like they are having a conversation and not to forget to mention it is indeed a dapper candid picture.

On the work front, Ranveer has not been apart of a Telugu film whereas Mahesh Babu is yet to make a Bollywood debut., Talking about Ranveer Singh, he will be soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83’ where he will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer will also be seen in Alia's Takht and the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi, and Anil Kapoor.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, makes his debut with Parasuram in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

