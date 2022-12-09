OTT Shows Releasing This Weekend: Randeep Hooda's CAT, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's New Series | See Complete List

OTT Shows Releasing This Weekend: Randeep Hooda To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's new shows are releasing digitally this weekend. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the weekend here, binge-watchers are keeping a tab on the new releases to watch on OTT this weekend. New shows, new seasons are making their way to the digital streaming platform and will surely keep the audiences intrigued and hooked this week. Be it Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s original docu series or Randeep Hooda’s thriller show ‘CAT’, lots is coming on OTT this weekend.

Wondering what to watch? Here are web series releasing on OTT this weekend including Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix that you can watch at the ease of your home:

What To Watch On Netflix

What To Watch: Harry And Meghan

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

What Is It About: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feature in this unprecedented six-part documentary series where they give the audiences a sneak peek into their relationship, from the early days of the couple's courtship to their exit from the United Kingdom

What To Watch: Lookism

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

What Is It About: A Manga series which follows a high school outcast who leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

What To Watch: CAT

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Randeep Hooda

What Is It About: A former police informant is forced to become an informant again to save the life of his brother, which forces him to come to terms with his dark past.

What To Watch On Disney+ Hotstar

What To Watch: Fall

When Does It Release: December 09, 2022

Who’s In It: Anjali, Sonia Agarwal, and Santhosh Prathap

What Is It About: A multilingual mystery thriller series that follows an amnesic patient with trust issues who struggles to recollect the past

Apart from these new series, several other movies are also releasing on OTT platforms this week including Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G, Rishab Shetty's Kantara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda.