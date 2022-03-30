New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: April 2022 is around the corner and with this, there are some interesting movies and web series are slated to release this month. So, check out the list of the OTT releases to look forward to in April.

Kaun Pravin Tambe

It is a biopic based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe. It showcases the extraordinary journey of the cricketer, who made his biggest cricket league debut at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the role of Pravin Tambe in the biopic, and it is directed by Jayprad Desai. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotsar from April 1, 2022.

Dasvi

Dasvi is a social comedy film, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The film revolves around an uneducated politician who prepares for his 10th class exams from jail. Tushar Jalota is making his directorial debut with the film, which is written by Ritesh Shah. The movie will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinema from April 7, 2022.

Gullak Season 3

After the success of seasons 1 and 2, Gullak will come back with season 3, and it will stream on the SonyLIV app from April 7, 2022. Directed by Palash Vaswani, Gullak Season 3 is a TVF creation.

Abhay Season 3

Abhay 3 is a crime thriller web series, starring Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz and Asha Negi in the lead role. It will stream on Zee5 from April 8, 2022.

Mai

Mai is a crime drama that revolves around a mother who sets out to seek revenge for her daughter’s death. The web series stars Sakshi Tanwar, Raima Sen and Seema Bhargava in the lead roles, and it will stream on Netflix from April 15, 2022.

