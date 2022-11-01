From Brahmastra To Ponniyin Selvan-1, OTT Releases Of November 2022

The days of watching shows or movies on television or even in theatres are long gone as the audience has found a new space for entertainment which is OTT platforms. These platforms have raised the bar high and the audience's expectations even higher as you can watch anything in every genre in the comfort of your home. Make your watchlist for this month as we have curated the list of movies and shows releasing in November.

Brahmastra

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, Brahmastra emerged as the one of biggest hits of 2022. The movie will stream on Disney+Gotstar from November 4. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is a part of a trilogy.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan 1 became one of the most successful Tamil films in 2022 and is coming to Prime Video on November 4. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Trisha Krishnan. In PS-1, Aishwarya essayed the role of Nandini in the film and Vikram played the role of Aditya Karikalan. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan, and Trisha as Kundavaia. Ponniyin Selvan Part Two will hit the theatres 6 to 9 months after part one’s release.

The Ghost

The Ghost will release on Netflix on November 2, 2022. Written and directed by Praveen Sattaru, the movie stars Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan. The musical score of the film was composed by Bharatt-Saurabh and Mark K. Robin. The movie also stars Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Srikanth Iyengar.

Monica, O My Darling

The movie stars Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and will release on Netflix on November 11.

Young Royals Season 2

Set in the fictional elite boarding school Hillerska, Young Royals revolves around the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and his budding gay romance with a fellow student. The show stars Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg in the lead roles. The show will release on Netflix on November 1.

My Policeman

The movie stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett. It will release on November 4 on Prime Video.