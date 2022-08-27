From Cuttputlli To Thor: Love And Thunder, OTT Movies Releasing In September 2022

Many global fans of entertainment now call OTT their home. The days of watching movies on television or even in theatres are long gone. The reason for this is that OTT entertainment is readily available and flexible in how it is consumed. OTT is developing into a new kind of cinema. Some films being distributed on these platforms have broader concepts than those being produced on the big screen. Every month, quality entertainment is provided by the OTT services Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Sony Life. The demand for OTT content is growing more quickly. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at what these platforms have to serve you in the month of September.

Khuda Hafiz 2 Agni Pariksha on Zee5

Khuda Hafiz-2 Agni Pariksha is releasing on 2nd september, 2022 on Zee5. It is the sequel of Khuda hafiz that made it to the theatres in 2020. A power pact action movie starring Vidyut Jamwal and Shivalika Oberoi, it centres on parents who have lost their child and would do everything it takes to get her back.

Cuttputlli on Disney + Hotstar

The Bollywood action pact movie will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September. In this film, you will see the acting pairing of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Kaur for the first time. Here, Akshay Kumar plays a police officer. You might want to give this one some thought if you enjoy drama, action, and excitement.

Vikrant Rona on Zee 5

This Kannada language movie will be released on the 2nd of September on zee 5. This action-adventure thriller movie stars Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, and Jaqueline Fernandez all at once. The film's initial theatrical release date was July 28, 2022.

Thor: LOVE and Thunder on Disney+ Hotstar

Thor: Love and Thunder is produced by Marvel studios Making it OTT release on September 8, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. On July 7th, the movie starring Christian Bale as Gorr the god butcher and Chris Hemsworth as Thor had its major Indian theatrical debut. It attracted a sizable viewership and is currently airing on OTT.

Jogi (Hindi) on Netflix

Jogi stream on the 16th of September, On Netflix. In this suspenseful action film, Diljit Dosanjh, Hiten Tejwani, and Mohamad Zeehand will all appear. The subject of this film is friendship.

Ek Villain Returns on Netflix

On September 22nd, Ek the Villain returns to Netflix after serving the public in theatres. The film is a sequel to Ek Villain. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and John Abraham feature in this Mohit Suri production.