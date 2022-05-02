New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People nowadays like to binge-watch entertainment content instead of watching it at an interval. For the past few years, the term binge-watch is used widely as more and more audience is shifting from Television to OTT and crave movies or series that they can watch in a day or short time span. Last month, movies like Dasvi, Bachchhan Paandey, and Toolsidas Junior entertained many. And, to cater demands of the same OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Zee 5, Jio Cinema releases new content, and movies every month for viewers to jump on and watch. For the month of May 2022, here are a few latest movies that you can binge-watch this weekend.

Thar

This movie will stream on Netflix. Thar is an upcoming Indian neo-Western action thriller film written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Set in the 80s, Thar is inspired by Western noir genres and follows a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past.

Jhund

This movie will stream on ZEE 5. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

This movie is streaming on Netflix. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Indira Tiwari. The movie is based on a young girl who is tricked by her boyfriend with the promise of a film career and persuaded to leave the countryside for Mumbai. In Mumbai, her dreams of a film career come crashing down and she is lured to the underworld.

Uncharted

Uncharted is a 2022 American action-adventure film directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, based on the Uncharted video game franchise. It features Tom Holland. The movie is available on Amazon Prime

365 Days This Day

This movie is streaming on Netflix, Laura and Massimo attempt to piece their lives back together following the inter-mafia conflict. However, Massimo's family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura's heart complicate the lovers' lives.

Posted By: Ashita Singh