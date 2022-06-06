New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the past few years, there has been a revolution in Indian cinema due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movies that were supposed to hit the theatres started releasing on the various OTT platforms. Even after the release of films on the big screen, they are soon released on the OTT platforms. The pandemic changed the movie-watching scenario as the audience now likes to watch the film at home in their own comfort. The big anticipated movies like Shershaah and Sardar Uddham were released on Amazon Prime. And the big-budgeted blockbusters like RRR were released on Netflix a month after their release. So grab your popcorn and set up your laptop screen as we have made a list of movies for you that you can binge-watch this month.

Interceptor

Interceptor is an action drama film, which stars Elsa Pataky and Luke Bracey. The movie is directed by Matthew Reilly and it is currently streaming on Netflix.

Jana Gana Mana



Jana Gana Mana is the Malayalam legal drama film, which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mamta Mohandas. The movie is directed by Dijo Jose Antony and it is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie hit the theatres on April 28, but it was released on Netflix on June 2.

Toolsidas Junior

Toolsidas Junior stars Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor, Dalip Tahil and Varun Buddhadev and it is currently streaming on Netflix. It is a sports drama film directed by Mridul Mahendra.

Senior Year

Senior is a comedy film which revolves around a woman who wakes up from a coma after 20-years. It is streaming on Netflix and stars Rebel Wilson, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Mary Holland.

KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Sanjay Dutt and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and it was released on the OTT platform on May 27.

Emergency

Emergency is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which stars RJ Cyler, Sabrina Carpenter and Donald Elise Watkins. It is a comedy-drama film, which is streaming on OTT from May 27.

