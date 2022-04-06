New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Binge-watching is a term for watching entertainment or informational content for a prolonged time span, usually a single television show or movie. In the past few years, the term binge-watch is used widely as more and more audience is shifting from Television to OTT and crave movies or series that they can watch in a day or short time span. OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee 5, Jio Cinema, and others are releasing new content, and movies every single month for viewers to jump on and watch. Here are a few latest movies in April 2022 that you can binge-watch on a weekend or whenever you're off is.

Dasvi

Releasing on April 7 at Netflix, Dasvi is humor-filled drama wherein Abhishek Bachchan in the role of an uneducated politician tries to pass his 10th exam from jail. It also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

Cobalt Blue

Starring Prateik Babbar and Neelay Mehendale in pivotal roles, this movie is based on the life of an aspiring author who is free-spirited but is troubled by a paying guest at their home. Cobalt Blue is streaming on Netflix.

Hey Sinamika

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles this comedy drama is streaming on Netflix. In the film an unhappy Mouna plots to divorce her husband and faces a dilemma.

Radhe Shyam

Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde this film was recently released on Amazon Prime. In the role of Palmist, Prabhas tries to fight his destiny for love.

Sharma Ji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor's last film is streaming on Amazon Prime. It also features Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla. This feel-good movie will make you laugh at Rishi Ji antics and be emotional at some of his dialogues.

Moonshot

Starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse Moonshot are streaming on Amazon Prime. The film is based on a love story that starts when Walt and Sophie literally board a shuttle to space.

Turning Red

This cute, feel-good animated movie will make you laugh at Mei Lee, a giant red Panda and it also shows how 13-year old tries to balance her life amid all the chaos. Turning Red is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Kaun Pravin Tambe

A Biopic on cricketer Pravin Tambe's life is inspirational. The film shows the journey of Pravin Tambe, his struggles, and how he made his debut in first-class cricket in his 40s. Kaun Pravin Tambe is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh