New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: For the past few years, India has seen major growth in the numbers when it comes to OTT – (over the top) platform subscription. People nowadays have been more inclined towards the concept of “Netflix and Chill”, or as a matter of fact watching any series or movies at home over any OTT platform. Especially these platforms are more famous among the youth.

In no time OTT platforms have gained great popularity among people. New faces can be seen in different shows. Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas has mentioned that how these new OTT platforms have given several new artists a breakthrough in their career and how the film industry has been monopolised by few people.

In a virtual press conference of ZEE5’s launch in the US, Priyanka Chopra said, “I feel that storytelling needs to evolve. The formatting of stories needs to evolve. What we are seeing in Indian cinema now is the freedom of streaming services in allowing people to have larger thoughts than the formulas that existed before — there should be five songs, a fight sequence".

"That formula has gone away. Now, people want to tell great stories that are real and they identify with. It’s amazing because it gives new writers, actors, and filmmakers an opportunity to come into an industry that was monopolised for a very long time by a very specific number of people. It’s really great time for growth, entertainment, and specifically for Indian cinema," she added.

Priyanka was recently seen alongside Raj Kumar Rao in Netflix's movie called "White Tiger." According to her, these platforms have not only brought a new wave of ideas and concepts but also has democratized the film industry. She also said that the old school experience of watching movies on a big screen cannot be replaced however the OTT platforms have brought a new comfort for people that they can watch whatever they want and wherever they want.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen