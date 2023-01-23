Oscars Nominations 2023: When And Where To Watch The Live Event; Details Inside

The Oscar nominations for 2023 will be announced on Tuesday, that is January 24, 2023. The nominations will be announced by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams at 5:30 am PST/8:30 am EST. The upcoming nominations are exciting for the Indian audience as four films, RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been shortlisted.

When And Where To Watch Oscars 2023 Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Twitter account will be live-streaming the nominees announcement. Both the Academy's Facebook page and YouTube channel have it available for viewing. But if you want to watch the Oscars in March, you'll need to obtain a live-television subscription to the ABC cable channel via OTT streaming platforms like Hulu or YouTube TV.

ICYMI: Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams will announce the 95th Oscar nominations next Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST.https://t.co/Ncsp80riZ5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 21, 2023

When and Where To Watch Oscars 2023

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. It will be televised live on ABC and will be available in more than 200 territories.

An official announcement stated that the 95th Oscar nominations will be revealed on Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. PST/8:30 a.m. EST. The Oscar nominations announcement will be webcast live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, or on the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts. Additionally, it will be done using Horizon Worlds from Metaverse in Virtual Reality for the first time.