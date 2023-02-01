Academy Will Not Rescind British Actress Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Nomination For 'To Leslie'

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences conducted an investigation into the legitimacy of Andrea Riseborough's nomination for an Oscar for her role in the indie drama To Leslie. The academy has now ruled that Riseborough will remain in contention for the award.

A high-profile grassroots campaign supporting Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nomination for her role in To Leslie caused scepticism among some Academy voters and created a buzz in Hollywood. In response, the academy announced on Friday that it would investigate whether any rules were violated during the campaign.

In support of Andrea Riseborough's Oscar bid, several celebrities, including Kate Winslet, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams, and Courteney Cox, hosted screenings of To Leslie following appeals from the film's director Michael Morris and his wife, actor Mary McCormack.

Kate Winslet praised Andrea Riseborough's performance in To Leslie by calling it "the greatest female performance I have ever seen in my life" and Jane Fonda expressed being "bowled over" by Riseborough's acting.

To Leslie was released in only a limited number of cinemas in October last year and failed to attract audiences, earning only $23,304 at the US box office before being made available on streaming services.

Bill Kramer, academy chief executive, said in a statement, "Based on concerns that surfaced last week around the TO LESLIE awards campaign, the Academy began a review into the film’s campaigning tactics. The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded.

“However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly. The purpose of the Academy’s campaign regulations is to ensure a fair and ethical awards process—these are core values of the Academy.”

The Academy has previously rescinded nominations due to violations of campaign regulations. Celebrity-hosted screenings are a common practice during Oscar season, but the way voters are reached out to during the voting period is regulated by the Academy. After investigating Riseborough's unusual campaign, the Academy indicated that changes to its bylaws may be necessary.

“Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive, and unbiased campaigning. These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements," Kramer’s statement added.

Critics of Riseborough's campaign argued that it demonstrated the advantage a well-connected individual could have. Notable actresses who were excluded from the Best Actress category include Viola Davis (Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Along with Riseborough, the nominees for best actress are: Cate Blachett (Tar), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).