Oscars 2023: Will Smith's Slap Fiasco To Angelina Jolie's Kiss, 6 Biggest Controversies Of Academy Awards

The Academy Awards are in the news every year for a variety of reasons. Actor Will Smith made news last year when he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. It was a departure from Hollywood's meticulously planned and staged celebration, but it wasn't the first time something went wrong at the Oscars. Here are some of the controversies that the Academy Awards have been involved in over the years.

Will Smith Slaps Christ Rock Controversy:

(Image credit: Reuters)

Will came up to the stage and smacked Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that seemed to offend her. He returned to his seat and hurled insults at Rock. Will was awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role following the incident. Because of how outrageous this incident was, there was media speculation that Will Smith would lose his award.

Adrien Brody Kissing Halle Berry:

(Image credit: Twitter)

Actress Halle Berry presented Adrien Brody the Best Actor award at the 2003 Oscars for his performance in The Pianist. It was later revealed that Berry's passionate kiss with the actor as he went on the stage was unintentional and unexpected. Later, she claimed that she just went along with it.

Angelina Jolie Kissing Her Brother:

(Image credit: Twitter)

During her acceptance speech after winning an Oscar in 2000 for her performance in Girl, Interrupted, Angelina Jolie said she was "in love" with her brother. Her brother was present in the audience to encourage her, and the siblings were subsequently seen sharing a kiss on the red carpet.

Marlon Brando Refused Oscar:

(Image credit: Twitter)

Marlon Brando received the Oscar for Best Actor in 1973 for his performance in The Godfather, but he declined to accept the trophy. In his stead, Sacheen Littlefeather attended the occasion and gave a speech in which he justified Brando's boycott of the motion picture business on the grounds that it unfairly treats Native Americans. Particularly from the perspective of the Wounded Knee Occupation, a Native American protest against the US government, this was viewed as a heroic act.

#OscarsSoWhite Campaign:

(Image credit: Twitter)

2015 saw the rise of the #OscarsSoWhite movement, which was yet another response to the Academy's exclusion. The hashtag for the movement was created just two years after Black Lives Matter first gained traction since every actor nominated was white. People were furious at the absence of nominations of people of colour, and the opposite position was that the Academy should be choosing the finest performers, not the most diverse actors. This was a contentious subject that caused division.

Wrong Announcement:

(Image credit: Twitter)

The 2017 Academy Awards saw the announcement of the incorrect movie as Best Picture, one of the most puzzling and inexplicable errors ever to happen at the Oscars. The error was not corrected until after the producers had already accepted and given their speeches, which added to the confusion. Opening the envelope, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway acted bewildered and presented La La Land as the winner when the Best Picture winner was Moonlight. It was later discovered that the Best Actress card was accidentally given to the presenters in the wrong envelop. Producer of La La Land Jordan Horowitz handled the situation maturely, saying he was pleased to present the trophy to Moonlight.