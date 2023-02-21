Oscars 2023: Who Will Win The Best Picture? Rotten Tomatoes Rank Academy Award Nominees, Here’s Who Topped The List

The 95th Academy Awards 2023 are slated to be held on March 12, 2023. The event is the most prestigious night in the world of cinema and honors the best films and artists from around the world.

With many popular films in the race to win the Best Picture award at Oscars 2023, fans are speculating which movie has the highest odds of winning. The nominees for The Best Picture award at Oscars 2023 this year are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

According to a list released by Rotten Tomatoes, Tom Cruise’ Top Gun: Maverick topped the list of the 2023 Oscar Best Picture nominees. The second spot on the list was taken by Martin McDonaugh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Everything Everywhere All at Once was ranked third, followed by The Fabelmans and All Quiet on the Western Front on fourth and fifth spot respectively.

Tar, Elvis and Avatar: The Way of Water were ranked sixth, seventh and eighth, while Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking took the last two spots in the list.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick emerged as a fan-favorite to win the award for Best Picture. The film is also the second highest grossing film of 2022 worldwide and became a blockbuster hit.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, which is currently the third highest grossing film of all time, is a top favorite to win the award for Best Visual Effects.

Indian fans were left disappointed as the biggest film of Indian cinema in 2022, RRR fell short of receiving a nomination in the Best Picture category. The film is now nominated in just one category, the best original song at 2023 Academy Awards.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.