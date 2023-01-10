Oscars 2023: 'The Kashmir Files', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Rocketry' Make It to Academy Awards' Contention List

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its list of films that are eligible for nomination at the Oscars 2023. Surprisingly, Indian movies have also made it to the contention list. Hindi movies including The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which shattered records at the Box Office, are also included in the much-anticipated list.

Beginning on January 12, the 9,579 members who are eligible to vote will start filling out their ballots. On January 17, the procedure will be finished, while on January 24, the actual Oscar nominees will be made public.

Indian Films Make It To Oscars' Contention List

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, R Madhavan's Rocketry, and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi have made it to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ list of films that are eligible for Oscars' nominations.

The Kashmir Files

The 2022 Indian Hindi-language drama film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri presents a fictional storyline centered around the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Indian-administered Kashmir. The movie which was made on a budget of 15-20 crores earned 340.92 crores at the Box Office.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The 2022 Indian Hindi-language biographical crime drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie depicts the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawad who had no choice other than to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. The film received a tremendous amount of praise from critics and fans after its release. Gangubai Kathiawadi emerged as a commercial success as it grossed 209.77 crores at the global Box Office.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The 2022 Indian biographical drama film has been written, produced, and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut. The movie centers around Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University. It also features the false espionage charges placed upon him.