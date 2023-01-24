Oscars 2023: RRR Song 'Naatu Naatu' Nominated For Best Original Song

RRR song Naatu Naatu has bagged an Oscar nomination in the 'Best Song' category. Recently, RRR won the best original song for 'Naatu Naatu' song at Golden Globe Award.

On January 11, RRR made history by winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, months after the movie became a worldwide phenomenon. Although it didn't win the prize for Best Non-English Language Film, MM Keeravani's catchy song Naatu Naatu has increased its prospects of accomplishing what was unimaginable at the time of its release: winning the Oscar.

Official nominations for Original Song category in #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/yesUalOU9F — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

RRR joins Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan, three previous Indian movies that were nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. MM Keeravaani, the composer of Naatu Naatu, would join a select group of Indian Oscar winners if he were to add an Oscar to his Golden Globe, including Bhanu Athaiya, who won Best Costume Design for Gandhi, and AR Rahman, Gulzar, and sound engineer Resul Pookutty, who won for their work in the British-produced Indian-set movie Slumdog Millionaire.

The Academy Awards for 2021 were revealed by Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams, with the ceremony taking place in Los Angeles on March 12. Jimmy Kimmel will be the master of ceremonies for the third time.