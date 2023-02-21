Oscars 2023: Ram Charan Jets Off To US; Netizens Spot A 'Missing Thing' In His Attire | Watch

South superstar Ram Charan is off to the United States for the biggest awards, Oscars 2023. The actor was clicked at the airport on Monday midnight, where he wore an all-black religious costume with no footwear.

The 95th Oscars will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood. The director of SS Rajamouli and the family crew of the film is going to jet off to Los Angeles soon. Jr NTR, who is currently mourning the loss of his cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is also expected to fly to the US soon.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose are already in the United States, as the duo was seen giving interviews and interacting with the international media for 'Naatu Naatu' nominations.

The 'RRR' team earlier bagged the Golden Globes award 2023 for Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu' which is the highest achievement to date in the Oscar nomination. The chartbuster song is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani and is penned by lyricist Chandra Bose, choreographed by Prem, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj.

Ram Charan's performance in the film Alluri Sitarama Raju in 'RRR' has received applause from critics and was highly appreciated by the audience. Even the cinematic genius James Cameron also appreciated his character and gave a keen analysis.

'RRR' is directed by SS Rajamouli and also features Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The film is based on a fictional meeting based on the historical figures of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, whereas Alia Bhatt stunned everyone with her extended cameo appearance as Sitarama Raju's lady love.