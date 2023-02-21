Oscars 2023: Kristen Stewart To Billie Eilish; 6 Worst Red Carpet Moments Of The Academy Awards

The Academy Awards or The Oscars is one of the most renowned and prestigious award shows across the globe. Being the highlight fashion and entertainment event of the year, every year event creates controversies and dramas with celebrities picking some hilarious and tacky outfits.

While the show's red carpet and celebrity appearances get plenty of headlines, the biggest night in Hollywood is not without disastrous appearances creating controversies and lines of bashing from the netizens. Here are our top 6 most boring outfits from the Oscars down the line.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart brought a new wave at the 2022 Oscars wearing black satin shorts with a white open shirt and a black oversized blazer. The actress completed the look with a simple wristwatch and a diamond necklace with frizzy one-sided hair.

Keeping her dark-kohled eyes and simple makeup, the actress was heavily bashed for her casual and tom-boy look at a chic red carpet event which was unexpected for her fans. However, some appreciated her undeniable edge but many criticized her punk-rock appeal.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish attended the Oscars 2022 wearing a large layered-ruffle black gown which was designed by Gucci. The off-shoulder gown defined by layers of fabric with an exaggerated silhouette was heavily criticized as people compared her to wearing black toilet paper.

The actress kept a no-makeup look with a simple hairdo where her whole body was covered under the dress and only a small part of her shoulders was visible which was looking hilarious.

Kourtney Kardashian

Making a boring appearance at the Oscars 2022 with her beau Travis Barker, the actress wore a bodycon knee-length black dress with an off-shoulder neckline. Keeping her hair short and straight with minimal black heels, the whole look was a turn-down as the television personality is also a fashion mogul, and netizens heavily bashed her to show up as a black sack bag on the red carpet.

Cher

Singer Cher appeared at the 1986 Oscars wearing Bob Mackie's creation which was a controversial engagement at that point as the low-waisted skirt was highly delicate, with barely a crop top over her breasts, and on the top, she wore an eye-catching feathered headgear which created a surge of controversy and backlash.

Many publications directly called out the dress as 'not to be fashionable' and some even quoted her as 'it's a crazy getup for attention.'

Bjork's Swan Dress

The iconic swan dress resembled a white swan worn by the Icelandic artist Bjork at the 73rd Academy Awards. The dress was designed by Marjan Pejoski and was heavily criticized by the audience. However, it was voted as the ninth-most iconic red-carpet dress of all time, but the general public degraded the creativity of the designer and the artist to choose such a dress at a chic red carpet event.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The black dress of director-actor Maggie Gyllenhaal was vastly degraded by the netizens turning her into a meme. Wearing a black bodycon dress with gold detailing and an off-the-beat shoulder line, the unique T-shape shoulder line of the dress left the internet in splits, turning her into a meme.