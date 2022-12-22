Oscars 2023: Joyland Becomes First Pakistani Film To Be Shortlisted For Academy Awards

Joyland becomes first Pakistani film to be shortlisted for Oscars 2023(Image Courtesy: onlyalinakhan/Twitter)

PAKISTANI film Joyland has faced several problems to get recognition in its home country but it has received praise from the international community. The story of Joyland revolves around a romantic affair between a married man and a transgender woman. The movie faced severe backlash in Pakistan and was released in theatres after many problems. 'Joyland' has now become the first Pakistani film to get shortlisted for the Oscars.

The Academy Awards on Thursday released the list of its Oscars shortlists in 10 categories. Joyland was shortlisted for the Best International Feature Film honour. Indian film 'The Last Chello' also made it to the list.

According to a press release, ‘Joyland’ revolves around “a patriarchal family, who wants a baby boy to take their family line forward. Things take an interesting turn when the family's youngest son, the protagonist, secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for a trans woman.”

The movie stars Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo and Alina Khan alongside Sarwat Gilani, Rasti Farooq, Salmaan Peerzada and Sohail Sameer in pivotal roles.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting cancelled the film’s theatrical release certificate and declared ‘Joyland’ as “uncertified” after receiving complaints that it contains “highly objectionable material which does not conform with the social values and moral standards of our society and is clearly repugnant to the norms of ’decency and morality; as laid down in Section 9 of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979”.

Talking about the Oscars 2023 shortlist, RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted in the 'Original Song' category. It has also become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards.

Other films in the Best International Feature Film are-- Argentina's Argentina, 1985, Austria's Corsage, Belgium's Close, Cambodia's Return to Seoul, Denmark's Holy Spider, France's Saint-Omer, Germany's All Quiet on the Western Front, Ireland's The Quiet Girl, Mexico's Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Morocco's The Blue Caftan, Poland's EO, South Korea's Decision to Leave and Sweden's Cairo Conspiracy.