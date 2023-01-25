Oscars 2023: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Tell It Like A Woman Song Gets Nominated With RRR’s Naatu Naatu For Best Original Song

Jacqueline Fernandez is on cloud nine after her film a song from her film, Tell It Like A Woman got nominated in the Best Original Song category on Tuesday. The song titled ‘Applause’ has been sung by Diane Warren and features Jacqueline Fernandez in the ensemble cast of the film.

Taking to her social media account, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her gratitude and thanked the Academy for the recognition. “Beyond words right now 🙏 Congratulations to @dianewarren @sofiacarson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

The Bollywood star further wished team RRR the best of luck for their nomination. Jacqueline Fernandez’post further read, “Thank you @leenaclicks @chiaratilesi @lucasakoskin @andreaiervolinoproducer @wditogether @aseematographer @arrahman ❤️❤️ Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter account to react to the news of RRR’s song Naatu Naatu getting the nomination for Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. His tweet read, Taking to Twitter, the ‘Baahubali’ director shared a post which reads, “My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film…I can’t ask for more…I am currently doing Naatu Naatu more vigorously than Tarak and Charan…Chandra Bose garu..”

“Congratulations… Oscar stage meedha mana paata…thank you…Prem master, your contribution to the song is invaluable..my personal Oscar goes to you..Bhairava’s BGM is what inspired me to go ahead with ava’s Naatu Naatu, after hesitating for a long time.Love you Bhairi babu..baland Super energetic vocals by Rahul and Bhairava enhanced the song..” Rajamouli’s tweet read.

Notably, the main event of Oscars 2023 will be held in Hollywood on March 12, 2023 and is touted to be world's most prestigious film awards.