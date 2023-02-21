Oscars 2023: From AR Rahman To Satyajit Ray, A Look At India's Oscar Winners Through Years

The Oscars 2023 is all set to take place in Dolby Theatres at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023. The annual awards ceremony is hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to recognize excellence in cinematic achievements in the film industry. The song Naatu Naatu from India has also been nominated for an Academy Award under the category of Best Original Song.

Now, ahead of Oscars 2023, let us have a look at the popular Indian recipients of Oscar so far:

SATYAJIT RAY

Regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of the Indian film industry, Satyajit Ray was the first Indian filmmaker and the only Indian to receive the honour. He received an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 1992. Ray was renowned for his humanistic approach to filmmaking, and his productions won praise on a global scale.

GULZAR

Noted Indian lyricist Gulzar's work in Indian cinema is commendable. The Academy Award, the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Shri, the Sahitya Akademi Award, the National Film Award, and the Filmfare Award are just a few of the honours that Gulzar has received.

AR RAHMAN

Singer, songwriter, and producer AR Rahman won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards, seventeen Filmfare Awards South, and seven Filmfare Awards East. The music maestro has also been awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010.

RESUL POOKUTTY

Resul Pookutty was honoured with the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing for his work on the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. Not only this, he also won BAFTA Award for Best Sound, and the National Film Award for Best Audiography.

BHANU ATHAIYA

Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian to win an Academy Award for Best Costume Design for the 1982 film Gandhi. Additionally, she was the first Indian woman to win an Academy Award. The renowned costume designer died at the age of 2020.