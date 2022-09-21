Oscars 2023: Chhello Show's Director Reacts On Edging Out RRR, The Kashmir Files; Says 'Pleasantly Surprised'

Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' was named as India's official entry to Oscars 2023 on Tuesday and the announcement came as a surprise as it was believed that either SS Rajamouli’s RRR or Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files would make it to the 95th Academy Awards. However, Pan Nalin's creation beat the two and made its way to the Oscars this year and now the Gujarati film’s director Pan Nalin has reacted on his film being picked for the Oscars.

In an interview post the announcement, Pan said that he cannot be able to comment on how the film beat RRR and The Kashmir Files, he can only presume that his film must have ‘pleasantly surprised’ the jury.

“I am sorry; I can’t comment on that. It’s a question to the jury which comprised 17 people. It was a unanimous choice. I can assume the reason to be only the fact that the jury was pleasantly surprised with my film. They had seen the other films which the media was talking about since 2 days, as India’s Oscar entry- ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’," he told ETimes.

Nalin also remembered that Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker had predicted Chhello Show would head for the Oscars five months ago. “He said: Pack your bags, you guys are going to the Oscars. This happened 5 months ago. We laughed then and forgot about it. Aaj yaad aa raha hai," Nalin said.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri who created The Kashmir Files congratulated Chhello Show for making it to the Oscars, soon after the announcement, However, RRR creator SS Rajamouli hasn't commented on it yet.

Talking about, India's official entry to Oscars 2023, 'Chhello Show' is directed by Pan Nalin and stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta in key roles. It will be released in theatres on October 14 this year.The film is said to be inspired by some of Nalin's own experiences and it revolves around a nine-year-old boy named Samay, who is inspired by cinema and works hard to achieve his dream.