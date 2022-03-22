New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The world is eagerly waiting for the 94th Academy Awards. Once again, the whole world will see the best movies of this year as well as popular celebrities from across the globe slaying the red carpet. This year where Jem Campion's film 'The Power of the Dog' has received nominations in different categories. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst in the lead roles. On the other hand, the Indian documentary film 'Writing with Fire' has made its place in the category of Best Documentary Feature.

Know when and where you can watch Oscar Awards 2022

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the Oscars will be presented on Monday early morning. The 94th Academy Awards will be telecast on Star World and Star Movies at 6:30 am in India. The most important thing is that not one but three big stars will host this award function together. Comedians Amy Schumer along with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes have taken on the responsibility of hosting the 94th Academy Awards.

These films have got the most nominations

'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune', 'Belfast' and 'West Side Story' have received the most nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. They have made their place in different categories. Talking about the Indian documentary feature 'Writing with Fire', this documentary feature film is about the journey of a newspaper run by a Dalit woman journalist. Which competes with films like 'Ascension', 'Attica', 'Flee' and 'Summer of Soul'. Let us tell you that due to COVID-19 pandemic, these Academy Awards were not held for three years. After the year 2018, now once again the audience is going to witness this grand awards.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma