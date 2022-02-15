New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Twitter users can vote for their favourite film in Oscars by using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavourite. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Twitter in collaboration with Oscars announced that online voting by fans on Twitter will begin on Monday that is February 14th and it will be counted till March 3rd, 2022. Oscar Awards 2022 will be broadcasted on Television on the 27th of March and regardless if the film is nominated for an Oscar, the voted films will be recognised during the show.

LA trip for Twitter voters in Oscars 2022:

Apart from this, Reportedly, Twitter and Oscar 2022 have other perks planned for the voters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Three Twitter users who cast their votes during the February 14 to March 3 period, will be selected along with their guests to have an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to present an Oscar award at the following ceremony in 2023.”

Vice President of digital marketing at Academy Awards, Meryl Johnson in a statement to Hollywood reported said, "We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony. Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real-time, find a community and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

Academy Awards from time to time make efforts in direction to boost its popularity among mainstream moviegoers. Earlier, during the 91st Academy Awards, they had created the most popular films category in the year 2019. However, the attempt was a failure and significant pushback from critics and its members.

Besides, #OscarsFanFavourite, users voting on Twitter can also post about their favourite scene from a film using #OscarsCheerMoment. The film has to be released in 2021.

The winning scenes will be shown at the Oscars Ceremony,Twitter users will be able to tweet out their submissions up to 20 times a day, for both the fan-favourite film and cheer moment campaigns, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Posted By: Ashita Singh