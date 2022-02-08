New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another year defined by the battle between streaming and big screen, Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst led the Oscar nominations this year with a total of 12 Academy Award nominations. Olivia Colman also got nominated for Best Actor (Female) for ‘The Lost Daughter’.

Indian documentary feature “Writing With Fire” has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice

Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor in supporting role (Female)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary (Short)

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Original Song

King Richard

Encanto

Belfast

No Time to Die

Four Good Days

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machine

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World



Production Design



Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Westside Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

