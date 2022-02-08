New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In another year defined by the battle between streaming and big screen, Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst led the Oscar nominations this year with a total of 12 Academy Award nominations. Olivia Colman also got nominated for Best Actor (Female) for ‘The Lost Daughter’.
Indian documentary feature “Writing With Fire” has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice
Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tik Tik Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Actor in supporting role (Female)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male)
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary (Short)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Best Original Song
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time to Die
Four Good Days
Best Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
Westside Story
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
