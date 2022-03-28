New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Oscars 2022 Red Carpet is where all the drama and glamour is. The red carpet event for the 94th Academy Awards made a splashing return to life after almost a gap of 2 years due to covid-19. This year's red carpet saw many stunning oufits such as Jessica Chastain's purple and copper sparkle gown while it saw many bizarre outfits as well. Take look here at how the many nominees, presenters, guests, and celebs looked like the biggest gala event in Los Angeles.

Check out Oscars 2022 Best Dressed and Worst Dressed here:

Jessica Chastain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

She hit the Oscar's red carpet in a purple and copper sparkle gown.Chastain's Gucci ombre look included a ruffle hem. The color of her hair, in a high ponytail, matched the burnished bodice of her gown perfectly.

Saniyya Sidney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

“King Richard” star Saniyya Sidney swirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess look and her “King Richard” castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple.

Lily James

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Presenter Lily James, went with baby pink Versace with a high side slit and Piaget jewels. Soft pastels like her outfit mixed with metallic looks swept off the fans.

Timothee Chalamet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Chalamet went with no shirt and a cropped sequin and fringe jacket in black from Louis Vuitton Wesley Snipes sported a shorts suit in dark purple.

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Nominee Zendaya graced the carpet in a white satin top and sequinned long tailed skirt.

Sebastian Yatra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Sebastian Yatra, chosen to perform, wore a pink tuxedo with tails from Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott. He wore Cartier diamonds

Kristen Stewart

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Nominee Kristen Stewart, her platinum hair swept to one side, posed quickly for cameras in tiny, rock star black shorts from Chanel.

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Black and off shoulder ruffled dramatic dress of Eilish's surely attracted some of the eyeballs the red carpet

Jada Pinkett Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by oscars awards 2022 (@oscars.awards.2.0.2.2)

Jada in her green dramatic gown restored her status as one of the most uniquely stylish stars in Hollywood.

Posted By: Ashita Singh