Oscars 2021: Global star Priyanka Chopra and International singer Nick Jonas announced the nomination of Oscars on March 15. They also announced the nominations of 23 categories on the live stream.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait for the highly anticipated award show, Oscars 2021 is finally coming to an end. This year, the 93rd Academy Awards is taking place in April owing to the current situation of coronavirus induced pandemic. Global star Priyanka Chopra and International singer Nick Jonas announced the nomination of Oscars on March 15. They also announced the nominations of 23 categories on the live stream. Since then, the excitement for the most coveted awards has been escalated.

Ahead of the Oscars 2021, know all about when and where to watch the live stream in India:

When will Oscars 2021 take place?

The much-awaited Oscars 2021 will begin on Sunday i.e. April 25, 2021. The viewers in India will be able to watch the live stream of the Oscars at 5:30 AM and it will end at 8:30 AM.

Where to watch Oscars 2021 live in India?

The Oscars 2021 awards will be live telecasted on various platforms like Star World, Star Movies, Star Movies HD. It will also air on the official website of Oscars i.e. oscars.com. Apart from this, it will also be streamed on the social media platform of Oscars.

How will the event take place this year?

The Oscars 2021 will be an in-person event and all coronavirus norms will be followed. In the announcement letter, it was mentioned, "those involved in the Oscars production, like nominees and their guest, qualify for the essential work purpose waiver, and therefore are permitted to travel to and from the testing centre, rehearsals, and Academy-organized activities during the lead up to the Oscars production, including, of course, the award show."

Who will host Oscars 2021?

Since 2019 there has been no host on the show and there will be no host this year too.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma