Oscar Winning Film Coda Set For Hindi Remake Under Vikas Bahl’s Directorial

French film 'La Famille Belier' gained immense popularity across the globe with its subtle and real presentation of life behind the reel life. This 2014 film was an age-comedy-drama which was directed by Eric Lartigau. The film went ahead win several prestigious awards including a Cesar Award and a Magritte Award for Best Foreign Film.

Looking at the massive popularity of the latter, Indian director Vikas Bahl has teamed up with Reliance Entertainment and has started working on this very special project.

'La Famille Belier' was also made in Hollywood under the title, 'Coda' starring Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo. The film made its way to nominations for the Academy Awards, winning the Best Picture Award.

Reliance Entertainment acquired the rights for the remake of the film 6 years back and now is finally ready to bring the journey of a sweet family in front of the camera.

The film revolves around the life of four individuals from one family, where the daughter is the only hearing member of the family leaving her parents and brother deaf.

The title and casting of the film are yet to be done and no official announcement has been made yet from the director's team as well, however, according to various reports, the makers have locked the film for its Hindi debut.

Vikas Bahl has been helmed with many of his creations in the past including Queen, Super 30, Chillar Party, and Goodbye. Currently, the director is busy with his upcoming release 'Ganapath' starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon making the director's first action release.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff have previously shared their screen space in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Heropanti', which was the debut film of both actors.